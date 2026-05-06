Japan delegation’s LNG terminal visit highlights natural gas role in fuel security

Fumio Kishida, former Japanese Prime Minister and Supreme Advisor to the Parliamentary Association of AZEC, and Ken Saito, Chairman and Member of Parliament, expressed their appreciation and underscored the importance of continued Philippines — Japan collaboration in advancing energy initiatives.

Importance of stable energy supply

Discussions during the visit highlighted the importance of stable energy supply amid evolving global conditions. Natural gas was underscored as a practical solution to support the Philippines’ energy requirements while complementing its transition to renewable energy.

In his remarks, Mr. Kishida underscored the importance of the visit and strong partner coordination under AZEC, highlighting the growing importance of LNG in the region as a practical and reliable solution to support the Philippines’ energy needs.

Prime Infra commitment to energy transition reaffirmed

Prime Infra reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition through the development of critical gas infrastructure.

Also present during the visit were Koichi Hagiuda, advisor and member of parliament; Fumiaki Kobayashi, deputy chief secretary general and member of parliament; Eikei

Suzuki, secretary general and member of parliament; Junichi Kanda, deputy secretary general and member of parliament; Takuo Komori, deputy secretary general and member of parliament; and Sachiko Yamamoto, deputy secretary general and member of parliament.

Joining them were Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo; Masayoshi Arai, director of Trade Policy at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; and Ryo Nakamura, Deputy Director for Global Issues at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We appreciate the visit and the continued interest of our Japanese partners in strengthening coordination and collaboration in building critical gas infrastructure,” said Donnabel Kuizon Cruz, senior executive of Prime Infra overseeing its natural gas initiatives.