Japan delegation visits Batangas LNG terminal

Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, and members of the Japanese Parliament visited the LNG terminal at the Philippine NatGas Complex in Batangas on 1 May, highlighting the role of natural gas in ensuring long-term energy resilience.

The visit was hosted by Razon-led Prime Infra in collaboration with joint venture partners Tokyo Gas and First Gen as part of engagements under the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC), which promotes regional cooperation toward sustainable and practical energy pathways.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who serves as Supreme Advisor to the Parliamentary Association of AZEC, and Ken Saito, chairman and member of parliament, expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration between the Philippines and Japan in advancing energy initiatives.