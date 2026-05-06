Japan delegation visits Batangas LNG terminal

Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, and members of the Japanese Parliament visited the LNG terminal at the Philippine NatGas Complex in Batangas on 1 May, highlighting the role of natural gas in ensuring long-term energy resilience.
The visit was hosted by Razon-led Prime Infra in collaboration with joint venture partners Tokyo Gas and First Gen as part of engagements under the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC), which promotes regional cooperation toward sustainable and practical energy pathways.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who serves as Supreme Advisor to the Parliamentary Association of AZEC, and Ken Saito, chairman and member of parliament, expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration between the Philippines and Japan in advancing energy initiatives.
Discussions during the visit centered on the importance of maintaining a stable energy supply amid evolving global conditions, with natural gas cited as a practical complement to the country’s transition toward renewable energy.
In his remarks, Kishida emphasized the significance of strong coordination under AZEC and the growing role of liquefied natural gas in supporting the Philippines’ energy requirements.
Prime Infra also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition through the development of critical gas infrastructure.
“We appreciate the visit and the continued interest of our Japanese partners in strengthening coordination and collaboration in building critical gas infrastructure,” said Donnabel Kuizon Cruz, senior executive of Prime Infra overseeing its natural gas initiatives.
“As the Philippines expands its renewable energy capacity, reliable natural gas infrastructure will be essential to support this transition and ensure energy security,” she added.
Cruz also noted the need to further develop infrastructure capable of supporting the country’s growing energy demand.
Also present during the visit were several Japanese lawmakers and officials, including Koichi Hagiuda, Fumiaki Kobayashi, Eikei Suzuki, Junichi Kanda, Takuo Komori, and Sachiko Yamamoto, along with officials from METI and MOFA.