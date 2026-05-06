Government employee arrested over firearm violation in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

A government employee was arrested in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte shortly after police responded to a reported commotion in a residential area past midnight on 5 May.

Police identified the suspect as Harry Morella Diego, 36, married, and a resident of Barangay 48-B Cabungaan South, Laoag City.

According to the Philippine National Police, personnel of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station received a cellphone call from a concerned citizen around 11:45 p.m. reporting a disturbance at Santa Monica Homes in Barangay 17, Santa Asuncion, San Nicolas.

Investigation showed that Christian Saclayan Rosario, 33, was standing outside his residence with his partner when Diego allegedly passed by driving a white Toyota Vios and revved the vehicle’s exhaust, producing a loud noise.

Authorities said the incident led to a heated argument between the two men. Diego later allegedly returned to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and loaded it, prompting Rosario to retreat inside his house.

Responding police officers arrived at the scene and brought both parties to the police station for proper disposition.

During a search conducted at the station, Diego admitted possessing a firearm identified as a Glock 19X pistol. Police said he was able to present a firearm license and a License to Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF), but failed to provide a Permit to Carry Firearm Outside Residence (PTCFOR).

He was subsequently arrested for alleged violation of Section 7 of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Confiscated from the suspect were a loaded Glock 19X 9mm pistol, one magazine, and three live cartridges.

Police said the inventory and documentation of the seized items were conducted in the presence of a barangay official.

Authorities also brought the suspect to the Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medico-legal examination while investigation continues.