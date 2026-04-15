Man nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Ilocos Norte

A 51-year-old man was arrested following an indiscriminate firing incident Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Sta. Cruz Sur, police said.
Personnel of the Badoc Municipal Police Station responded to the shooting report at around 4:40 p.m.
Authorities identified the victim as Robert Bautista y Naceno, 38, a farmer from Barangay Caraitan, while the suspect was identified as Rolando Urmeneta Dagdagan Jr., 51, a driver and resident of Barangay 7, Sta. Cruz Sur.
Initial investigation showed the victim was walking northbound when the suspect suddenly fired several shots using an undetermined caliber firearm. The victim was not hit and managed to flee, seeking assistance from Barangay Caraitan Punong Barangay Judy Bautista.
Responding officers arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.
He was brought to the Rural Health Unit of Badoc for medical examination before being taken into police custody for proper disposition.
Police recovered three empty cartridge cases believed to be from a 9mm firearm at the scene.
Authorities said appropriate charges are being prepared against the suspect.