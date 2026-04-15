Man nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Ilocos Norte

Authorities identified the victim as Robert Bautista y Naceno, 38, a farmer from Barangay Caraitan, while the suspect was identified as Rolando Urmeneta Dagdagan Jr., 51, a driver and resident of Barangay 7, Sta. Cruz Sur.

Initial investigation showed the victim was walking northbound when the suspect suddenly fired several shots using an undetermined caliber firearm. The victim was not hit and managed to flee, seeking assistance from Barangay Caraitan Punong Barangay Judy Bautista.