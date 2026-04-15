Man arrested after indiscriminate firing

Police identified the victim as Robert Bautista y Naceno, 38, a farmer from Barangay Caraitan, Badoc, while the suspect was identified as Rolando Urmeneta Dagdagan Jr., 51, a driver from Barangay 7, Sta. Cruz Sur.

Initial investigation showed the victim was walking when the suspect allegedly fired several shots using an undetermined caliber of firearm. The victim was not hit and managed to escape and seek assistance from a local barangay official.

Responding police officers arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. He was brought to the Rural Health Unit of Badoc for medical examination before being turned over to the police station.

Authorities recovered three empty cartridge cases of a 9mm firearm at the scene.

Charges are being prepared against the suspect.