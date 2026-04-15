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Man arrested after indiscriminate firing

Man arrested after indiscriminate firing
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A 51-year-old man was arrested following an indiscriminate firing incident in Badoc, Ilocos Norte on 14 April, police said.

Personnel of the Badoc Municipal Police Station responded to a report of shooting at around 4:40 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Cruz Sur.

Man arrested after indiscriminate firing
Man nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Ilocos Norte

Police identified the victim as Robert Bautista y Naceno, 38, a farmer from Barangay Caraitan, Badoc, while the suspect was identified as Rolando Urmeneta Dagdagan Jr., 51, a driver from Barangay 7, Sta. Cruz Sur.

Initial investigation showed the victim was walking when the suspect allegedly fired several shots using an undetermined caliber of firearm. The victim was not hit and managed to escape and seek assistance from a local barangay official.

Responding police officers arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. He was brought to the Rural Health Unit of Badoc for medical examination before being turned over to the police station.

Authorities recovered three empty cartridge cases of a 9mm firearm at the scene.

Charges are being prepared against the suspect.

Badoc Ilocos Norte shooting incident
indiscriminate firing arrest Philippines
9mm firearm cartridge cases recovered

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