Go hails voucher program’s Senate approval

The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a measure that would institutionalize a voucher program for private basic education, aiming to decongest public schools and assist students from low-income families.
Senate Bill No. 1981, or the proposed Basic Education Voucher Program Act, seeks to provide qualified learners from kindergarten to Grade 12 with financial assistance to enroll in private institutions.
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a co-author of the bill, said the measure is designed to ensure that the poorest students and those in overcrowded school districts have more options for their education.
Under the bill, the program will prioritize learners from congested public schools and families identified as low-income or disadvantaged. This includes Indigenous Peoples, beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, and students living in geographically isolated areas.
To guide the distribution of these funds, the measure mandates a nationwide school congestion mapping system to identify areas where public facilities are overextended.
Go stressed that the government must provide continuous support for education to ease the financial burden on Filipino families. He noted that a child’s schooling should not be interrupted by a lack of space in public classrooms or a family’s inability to pay for private tuition.
To ensure transparency, the bill proposes a public online system where beneficiaries can view accredited private schools, their fees, and their performance records.
On the same day the voucher bill passed its final reading, the Senate also approved Senate Bill No. 1894 on second reading. Go, who authored and co-sponsored the measure, said it seeks to strengthen the existing Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.
The enhancements aim to provide more robust support for disadvantaged students enrolled in college or technical-vocational programs.
Go said that government assistance must be implemented with strict accountability to ensure public funds reach their intended recipients and stressed that by helping the youth finish their studies through organized and fair programs, the government is making a long-term investment in the future of the country.