Go hails voucher program’s Senate approval

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a co-author of the bill, said the measure is designed to ensure that the poorest students and those in overcrowded school districts have more options for their education.

Under the bill, the program will prioritize learners from congested public schools and families identified as low-income or disadvantaged. This includes Indigenous Peoples, beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, and students living in geographically isolated areas.

To guide the distribution of these funds, the measure mandates a nationwide school congestion mapping system to identify areas where public facilities are overextended.

Go stressed that the government must provide continuous support for education to ease the financial burden on Filipino families. He noted that a child’s schooling should not be interrupted by a lack of space in public classrooms or a family’s inability to pay for private tuition.

To ensure transparency, the bill proposes a public online system where beneficiaries can view accredited private schools, their fees, and their performance records.