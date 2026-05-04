Senate OKs private education voucher bill on final reading

The measure was sponsored and co-authored by Senator Bam Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Aquino expressed gratitude to his colleagues for backing the proposal, saying the bill seeks to address major problems confronting the country’s education system.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga kasama sa napakalaking suporta sa panukalang ito na makatutulong tugunan ang pangunahing problema sa ating mga paaralan,” Aquino said after the approval of the measure.

He added that once enacted, the proposed law could help reduce overcrowding in public schools, widen access to private education, and curb corruption in the implementation of voucher programs.

Under the bill, students, particularly those enrolled in overcrowded public schools, may use education vouchers to transfer to private schools with available classroom capacity.

The proposed law would also expand voucher assistance coverage to all levels of basic education, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, while consolidating existing voucher initiatives into a single nationwide framework.

Priority beneficiaries include students from congested public schools, especially those belonging to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) households, residents of Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA), Indigenous Peoples communities, foster care institutions, and other vulnerable sectors.

Learners with disabilities requiring special education services are likewise included among the priority recipients.

Aside from assisting students, the measure seeks to provide greater support to participating private schools and teachers through subsidies and institutional assistance.The bill also contains stricter safeguards against fraud and abuse, introducing administrative and criminal penalties for violations. Individuals found guilty of fraudulent activities under the program may face fines and possible imprisonment.

If enacted into law, the measure is expected to strengthen public-private cooperation in education while addressing long-standing issues in classroom shortages and equitable access to quality learning opportunities nationwide.