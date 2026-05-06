Senate approves voucher bill to ease school congestion

For Go, the measure addresses both access and capacity issues in the education system. He pointed to the financial strain many families face in sending children to school, noting that sustained support is necessary across all levels of education.

“There should be continuous support for education. Many Filipino families struggle with the cost of schooling, so if there are ways to help them, we should pursue them,” he said, underscoring the need for practical assistance.

Under the bill, voucher amounts may vary depending on the student’s economic status, with higher subsidies allotted to those from poorer households or marginalized communities. Learners who completed the Alternative Learning System and those in remote areas without access to public schools may also qualify automatically, subject to the bill’s provisions.

A key feature of the measure is the creation of an online platform where families can view and select from accredited private schools. The system is expected to include information on tuition fees, school capacity, and performance indicators, allowing parents and students to make more informed enrollment decisions.

The bill also proposes a nationwide school congestion mapping system to guide the allocation of vouchers. By identifying areas where public schools are over capacity, the government can better target assistance to students most affected by overcrowding.

Go emphasized that safeguards must be in place to ensure proper use of public funds. He said implementation should follow clear guidelines to guarantee that assistance reaches intended beneficiaries.

“The process must be clear, and we must ensure that the assistance goes to children who truly need it. This is public money, so implementation should be orderly, fair, and accountable,” he said.

The Senate’s approval of the voucher measure comes alongside continued efforts to expand education access, particularly for students whose schooling is disrupted by poverty, distance, or lack of available classrooms.

By allowing qualified learners to transfer to private institutions, lawmakers aim to ease pressure on the public system while maintaining continuity in students’ education.

Go said supporting learners ultimately benefits entire families, framing education as a long-term investment in improving living conditions and future opportunities.