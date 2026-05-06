Energy, disaster resilience lead ASEAN 2026 agenda

“This is to ensure that volcanic disasters like the recent Mayon Volcano restiveness do not undermine vulnerable communities but instead drive inclusive, people-centered resilience strategies among member states and across the region,” Gomez said.

The Philippines has been actively pushing for stronger regional coordination through its proposed Manila-ASEAN Strategic Protocol for Emergency and Comprehensive Transformation (Manila-ASPECT) Framework. The initiative aims to standardize disaster response across ASEAN by improving data sharing, logistics, and cross-border coordination.

Officials said the framework is designed to enhance interoperability among member states while promoting a more people-centered and rights-based approach to disaster management.

Beyond disaster resilience, energy security has become a pressing issue for the region. Rising fuel costs, partly driven by tensions in the Middle East, are weighing heavily on Asian economies, prompting ASEAN leaders to consider a more unified response.

“With the impact of the Middle East tension, bearing heavily on Asia, upon the initiative of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the leaders have refocused the agenda to include discussions on energy security and a unified response to mitigate negative effects on individual member states,” Gomez said.

The expanded agenda signals a shift in ASEAN’s priorities, placing greater emphasis on economic stability and climate resilience as the region navigates increasing environmental and geopolitical pressures.