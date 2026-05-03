Energy crisis takes center stage at ASEAN-EU Summit

The Philippines, hosting this year’s ASEAN Leaders’ Summit and Related Meetings, has already declared a national energy emergency, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

More than 200 participants are expected at the inaugural forum, jointly organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

Discussions will center on energy transition, green finance, resilient supply chains, circular economy models, and climate-adaptive agriculture, all seen as critical to stabilizing growth in the region.

ASEAN and EU officials are set to anchor the dialogue, including Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of National Development Planning Leonardo A. A. Teguh Sambodo, and European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro. Representatives from the European Commission and ASEAN Secretariat are also expected to join.

The summit comes at a time when energy costs, trade bottlenecks, and climate risks are converging into broader economic pressure across Southeast Asia, raising concern over long-term competitiveness and food security.

“We’re facing multiple crises at once — energy, economic and supply chain challenges that no party can address alone. ASEAN and the EU should look to each other for a reliable, long-term partnership built on shared ambitions for sustainable economic growth,” said EU-ASEAN Business Council Executive Director Chris Humphrey.

He added that ongoing discussions with the European Commission are intended to deepen cooperation, with the Cebu summit serving as a platform to move these efforts forward.

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines President Paulo Duarte stressed that the partnership must shift from broad commitments to concrete outcomes.

“The ASEAN-EU partnership has grown significantly, but the priority now is to turn that momentum into practical collaboration,” Duarte said.

He added that EU-backed programs such as the Global Gateway could help accelerate investments in sustainability, provided that regional cooperation is strengthened and aligned with national priorities.

Private sector participation will be a key feature of the summit, with companies expected to highlight practical solutions in trade security, agriculture, and industrial sustainability.

Philip Morris International Director for Illicit Trade Prevention Rodney van Dooren said supply chain protection has become a growing concern as economic pressures increase.