Enchong Dee’s summer ‘hugot’ hits Gen Z right in the feels

In his recent interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Enchong dropped the quote now echoing across social media: “Take the risk. Even if you fail, at least you tried.”

No frills, no filter, just pure kuya-style wisdom. Just like that, another “lecture” from Enchong Dee University made it to the For You Page.

It seems many netizens revealed their “inner yearner” as they joined in on the content of actor Enchong Dee on his social media last Saturday, 25 April.

In his post, the actor shared his “Faculty Identification Card” for “Enchong Dee University,” where aside from his position as “professor,” it also states that he has been part of the “yearning department” since 2025.

The ID even indicates it has “lifetime” validity, and for his quotable quote, it features the hugot line, “The right train arrives when you’re ready to board.”

Enchong also encouraged his followers and fans to send their own version of the “Enchong Dee University” ID in the comment section of the post.

“Tingin nga ako ng ID niyo! ‍ NO ID, NO ENTRY!” the actor said.

On Instagram, fellow celebrities and personalities in showbiz such as Alexa Ilacad and RB A. Chanco also joined in, leaving comments as they “enrolled” in “Enchong Dee University.”