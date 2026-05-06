Enchong Dee’s summer ‘hugot’ hits Gen Z right in the feels

Move over campus crushes, there is a new “university” taking over timelines, and it does not even have a physical gate. What is dubbed by fans as
“Enchong Dee Universityis trending hard on TikTok, delivering viral hugot lines that hit Gen Z straight in the feels.
The reason? It is raw, it is real, and it is exactly what this generation needs to hear.
In his recent interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Enchong dropped the quote now echoing across social media: “Take the risk. Even if you fail, at least you tried.”
No frills, no filter, just pure kuya-style wisdom. Just like that, another “lecture” from Enchong Dee University made it to the For You Page.
It seems many netizens revealed their “inner yearner” as they joined in on the content of actor Enchong Dee on his social media last Saturday, 25 April.
In his post, the actor shared his “Faculty Identification Card” for “Enchong Dee University,” where aside from his position as “professor,” it also states that he has been part of the “yearning department” since 2025.
The ID even indicates it has “lifetime” validity, and for his quotable quote, it features the hugot line, “The right train arrives when you’re ready to board.”
Enchong also encouraged his followers and fans to send their own version of the “Enchong Dee University” ID in the comment section of the post.
“Tingin nga ako ng ID niyo! NO ID, NO ENTRY!” the actor said.
On Instagram, fellow celebrities and personalities in showbiz such as Alexa Ilacad and RB A. Chanco also joined in, leaving comments as they “enrolled” in “Enchong Dee University.”
Not cheesy
It can be recalled that Enchong was once dubbed the “Patron Saint of Relapse” back in January after posting a slideshow of photos with his former loveteam partner Erich Gonzales as part of the trending “2016 throwback” trend.
Gen Z cannot get enough, and it is easy to see why. In an era of soft launches, silent battles and pressure to have everything figured out, Enchong’s words feel like a reality check wrapped in comfort.
His hugots are not your typical cheesy lines. They sound like they come from experience, making them instantly relatable and share-worthy. That is why TikTok edits featuring his interviews, voice clips and candid moments keep going viral, often paired with breakup stories, life transitions and glow-up journeys.
The timing also adds to the buzz.
The actor was recently spotted lighting up the HoHo Summer Event at Festival Mall Alabang, part of the #NIVEABrightestSpots Tour. Alongside fellow stars Francine Diaz, Bela Padilla and Brent Manalo, Enchong did not just bring the summer glow, he brought the now viral life advice fans did not know they needed.
From skincare booths to fan encounters, the event was packed with kilig and excitement, but it is Enchong’s hugot that people are taking home.
Enchong Dee University is officially in session, and Gen Z is enrolled, taking notes and hitting replay.