Piolo Pascual to Gen-Zs: ‘Don’t be oversensitive’

“Gen Zs now are very sensitive,” he shared during his recent launch as Esquire Philippines cover boy for April. “They quit right away! We were just talking about it.”

Asked for his advice to new generations of artists, he said: “You got to be resilient. If you want something, you work hard for it, regardless of what people throw at you. If you think you feel bad, pick up the pieces, move on, don’t carry any grudge. Grow, learn, evolve and always have a purpose to fulfill. Never stop learning. Never stop walking your path.”

If he could give this new generation some pieces of advice, it would be “to know your worth.”

“Study your craft. Give it more than a hundred percent. Don’t be too sensitive. If you want to achieve something, do something, if you want to travel, be able to provide for your family, then work hard regardless of what people throw at you. Just work hard… If you have that culture, that mindset, then people don’t exist.”

According to him, a philosophy he’s been practicing since he started is: “I never said I’m good enough.”

“I always wanted to be better than what I am and what I am today, so if there is something more that I could discover about myself and be a better person, I’d do it.”

Everything he did, he said, was a tribute to the showbiz industry. His goal is to bring “our content out there to the global market.”

“I want Filipino films to break out internationally. I want us to be proud of our heritage, our culture, our sensibilities. I want to be part of that movement, so if I could still work to be part of that movement in the next 50 years, why not?” he espoused.