Cup of Joe turns ‘Multo’ into a Gen Z phenomenon

Headlining the event was Cup of Joe, the original Pilipino music (OPM) group whose songs have become an anthem for Gen Z’s most unspoken feelings.

From the moment they stepped onstage, it was clear the set would not just be about performances, it would be about connection.

“Upon the production of the song, I just envisioned immersing into the song. Ayon ‘yung nafifeel ko (when we were producing the song, I just imagined fully immersing myself in it. That’s what I was feeling),” said Gian Bernardino to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Actually nagtrend siya, I was actually scared at first cause it looks weird. But many appreciate it (it actually trended, and I was scared at first because it looked weird. But many appreciated it), he added.

That emotional engagement flowed seamlessly onstage, particularly during their popular song “Multo.”

Prior to the song starting, the audience was aware of what to expect. As Gian performed his famous introductory move, the whole beach exploded with excitement. Phones were raised, fans shouted and in a moment, nostalgia and excitement merged.

It was no longer merely choreography; it became a signal for this generation’s anthem of relapse. A common signal that something profoundly recognizable was on the verge of happening.

Shortly after “Multo” sent a chill up the spine along the coast, the band also additionally played “Tingin,” transitioning the atmosphere to a softer, more intimate vibe, with fans noticeably swaying and singing together beneath the open sky.

Interestingly, when asked about his own “multo,” Gian gave a surprisingly grounded answer.

“His college course.”

A reply that struck a chord with the crowd, emphasizing that “multo” isn’t solely about romance; it can also signify a forsaken dream, an unchosen path, or an identity left behind.

The group’s increasing popularity, however, has also come with surprises even for them.

What was once perceived as strange is now broadly accepted, particularly by younger audiences who prefer authenticity to flawlessness.