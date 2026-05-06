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DENR logs 160K flying foxes

DENR logs 160K flying foxes
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Environmental authorities recorded approximately 160,000 flying foxes during a two-day population count and roost site assessment in North Cotabato, identifying the area as a critical habitat for several threatened species.

DENR logs 160K flying foxes
160,000 flying foxes recorded in Cotabato forest

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducted the monitoring  and the assessment focused on fly-out counts and evening dispersal patterns to determine the size and health of the colony.

According to the DENR, the survey identified three key species at the site: the critically endangered golden-crowned flying fox (Acerodon jubatus), the endangered large flying fox (Pteropus vampyrus), and the island flying fox (Pteropus hypomelanus). The discovery represents one of the largest recorded concentrations of fruit bats in the region. Researchers noted a significant number of juvenile bats within the roost, which they said confirms the forest’s role as a vital breeding and nursery habitat.                      

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