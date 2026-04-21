Monitoring team documents rare flying lemur in Mt. Apo

Using its patagium, it can glide distances of up to 100 meters.

As a nocturnal and arboreal species that feeds on young leaves, flowers, and fruits, the kagwang plays an important role in forest ecology while also exhibiting unique maternal care by carrying its young within its gliding membrane.

Its continued presence as an endemic species in Southern Philippines indicates a healthy and intact forest ecosystem in MANP.

The arboreal mammal is endemic to the southern Philippines, particularly Mindanao and Bohol. Although not a true lemur or flier, it is a specialized glider with a population estimated around 100,000 individuals, currently listed as Least Concern (LC) despite habitat threats.

The Philippine flying lemur is a key prey for the Philippine Eagle, which makes up to 90 percent of the eagle's diet.