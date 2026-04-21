Monitoring team documents rare flying lemur in Mt. Apo

A monitoring team had a rare encounter with a Philippine flying lemur (𝘊𝘺𝘯𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘴 𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘴) at the Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP) during the Biodiversity Monitoring System held from 13 to 18 April 2026.
Locally known as “kavaa” by the Ubu Monuvu and “kagwang” in Bisaya, the animal was seen resting on a Mayapis tree when crows suddenly attacked the lemur. The animal escaped to an Almon tree where it concealed itself among dense foliage.
The incident highlighted its remarkable gliding ability and instinct for survival.
Despite its name, the kagwang is neither a true lemur nor capable of powered flight; it belongs instead to the order Dermoptera and is recognized as one of the most efficient gliders among mammals.
Using its patagium, it can glide distances of up to 100 meters.
As a nocturnal and arboreal species that feeds on young leaves, flowers, and fruits, the kagwang plays an important role in forest ecology while also exhibiting unique maternal care by carrying its young within its gliding membrane.
Its continued presence as an endemic species in Southern Philippines indicates a healthy and intact forest ecosystem in MANP.
The arboreal mammal is endemic to the southern Philippines, particularly Mindanao and Bohol. Although not a true lemur or flier, it is a specialized glider with a population estimated around 100,000 individuals, currently listed as Least Concern (LC) despite habitat threats.
The Philippine flying lemur is a key prey for the Philippine Eagle, which makes up to 90 percent of the eagle's diet.