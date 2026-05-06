160,000 flying foxes recorded in Cotabato forest

The discovery highlights one of the largest recorded concentrations of fruit bats in the region, underscoring the ecological importance of the area.

The assessment identified three key species inhabiting the site, including the critically endangered golden-crowned flying fox (𝘈𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘯 𝘫𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘴), the endangered large flying fox (𝘗𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘷𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘶𝘴), and the island flying fox (𝘗𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘩𝘺𝘱𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘴).

It was observed that a significant number of juvenile bats were within the roost, confirming the forest’s role as a vital breeding and nursery habitat.

Evening dispersal counts revealed a striking ‘rush hour’ phenomenon beginning around 5:30 p.m., peaking at approximately 5:50 p.m. when hundreds of bats per second filled the sky, forming dense, sweeping silhouettes until nightfall.

Researchers also observed a notable behavioral shift, with bats flying higher above the forest canopy compared to previous low-level navigation.

Environmental officials describe these animals as ‘silent reforesters’ due to their critical role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration.

With the colony not only stable but actively growing, authorities stress the urgent need to protect Sitio Kalantay’s habitat to ensure the continued survival of these species and the ecological balance they support.