Defense chief dismisses ‘militarization’ claims

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday rejected claims that ongoing joint military exercises are fueling militarization in the country, calling such criticisms “totally misplaced” as Japan marked its first full participation in the annual Balikatan drills.
Speaking during an ambush interview at the exercise site, Teodoro stressed that the presence of allied military forces remains under strict civilian authority.
He argued that the transparency of the drills, which include the United States and Japan, serves national security rather than hidden political agendas.
“When we are open and transparent with the exercises, it’s for national security,” Teodoro said. “It’s for everybody to see and to comment on. We have a democratic society. It’s fair game if people want to read it.”
The Defense chief’s comments were a response to the Koalisyong Makabayan and other progressive groups, which warned that the expanded scope of Balikatan could heighten regional tensions and endanger civilians.
The groups specifically criticized a recent missile launch from Tacloban Airport and live-fire drills in Nueva Ecija, claiming the activities turned the Philippines into a “playground for imperialist interests.”
Meantime, the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintained the exercises are not directed at any specific nation and are designed solely to improve interoperability and defense readiness.
The Defense secretary’s remarks coincided with a milestone in regional defense cooperation as Japan deployed its land-based Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system during a maritime strike exercise in Paoay, Ilocos Norte.
It was the first time Tokyo participated as a full player in the Philippines-US drills, transitioning from its previous role as an observer.
Two Japanese missile rounds struck the target vessel — the decommissioned Philippine Navy warship BRP Quezon — about 75 kilometers off the coast within six minutes of launch.
Teodoro and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi witnessed the strike, which followed the implementation of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement.
The firing came a day after Teodoro and Koizumi held a bilateral meeting in Makati City to discuss the steady progress of operational cooperation between Manila and Tokyo.