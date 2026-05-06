Defense chief dismisses ‘militarization’ claims

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday rejected claims that ongoing joint military exercises are fueling militarization in the country, calling such criticisms “totally misplaced” as Japan marked its first full participation in the annual Balikatan drills.

Speaking during an ambush interview at the exercise site, Teodoro stressed that the presence of allied military forces remains under strict civilian authority.

He argued that the transparency of the drills, which include the United States and Japan, serves national security rather than hidden political agendas.