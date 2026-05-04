Philippines, US, Japan simulate amphibious invasion in Balikatan war games

From the outset, the message was clear among the participating nations: “to stand as partners, to protect these shores, and to face any challenge with shared courage and unwavering resolve.

“It's important to note that this is not just a US capability, this is a Philippines capability, Japanese capability. All of our like-minded nations are working towards having more capability that we can use unmanned systems to support our defense and our activities and our training,” US Army 25th Infantry Division Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees told reporters covering the Exercise Balikatan.

The military forces combined surveillance, targeting, and strike systems into a single combat network.

The exercise began with maritime surveillance assets detecting hostile movement offshore. Unmanned aerial and surface systems from allied forces pushed forward, feeding live intelligence into a combined command center staffed by all participating nations.

The first strikes came from Philippine Air Force assets under the 15th Strike Wing, launching precision attacks to disrupt enemy formations before they could reach coastal waters.

Aircraft including the A-29 Super Tucano and AW109 helicopters conducted rocket and gun runs from forward bases, setting the tone for a layered air assault.