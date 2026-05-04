Philippines, US, Japan simulate amphibious invasion in Balikatan war games

LAOAG, ILOCOS NORTE — A simulated enemy landing at sea was met with sustained, coordinated firepower as military forces from Philippines, United States and Japan staged a high-intensity counter-landing live fire exercise along the country’s northern coast, showcasing a layered defense stretching from deep-sea to shoreline.
The live-fire drill is part of the annual Balikatan exercise between the Manila and Washington, which unfolded as a full-spectrum war scenario including the unmanned systems detected an approaching hostile force in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as well as triggering a rapid, multi-domain response across air, sea, and land.
From the outset, the message was clear among the participating nations: “to stand as partners, to protect these shores, and to face any challenge with shared courage and unwavering resolve.
“It's important to note that this is not just a US capability, this is a Philippines capability, Japanese capability. All of our like-minded nations are working towards having more capability that we can use unmanned systems to support our defense and our activities and our training,” US Army 25th Infantry Division Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees told reporters covering the Exercise Balikatan.
The military forces combined surveillance, targeting, and strike systems into a single combat network.
The exercise began with maritime surveillance assets detecting hostile movement offshore. Unmanned aerial and surface systems from allied forces pushed forward, feeding live intelligence into a combined command center staffed by all participating nations.
The first strikes came from Philippine Air Force assets under the 15th Strike Wing, launching precision attacks to disrupt enemy formations before they could reach coastal waters.
Aircraft including the A-29 Super Tucano and AW109 helicopters conducted rocket and gun runs from forward bases, setting the tone for a layered air assault.
Precision firing
As the scenario escalated into the “maritime close fight,” U.S. long-range precision fires entered the battle space.
The M142 HIMARS units repositioned repeatedly to simulate survivability under counterfire, delivering coordinated strikes on advancing hostile craft.
Above and beyond the artillery arcs, loitering munitions and drone swarms scanned the sea for remaining targets—relaying real-time battle damage assessments back to command nodes.
Attack helicopters, including AH-64 Apache platforms, swept the battlespace to suppress surviving threats and support advancing friendly forces.
Onshore, infantry and armor units moved into hardened positions under simulated indirect fire.
The Philippine Army’s armor division deployed Sabrah light tanks, armored personnel carriers, and 76mm and 25mm fire support systems to reinforce the beach defense line.
The Philippine Air Force and naval units synchronized air and maritime fires, while ground troops from all participating nations advanced in coordinated formations.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) contributed amphibious rapid deployment forces, integrating closely with U.S. Marines and Philippine infantry in combined assault and defense maneuvers.
Single battlespace
Exercise controllers described the operation as a layered maritime battle that progressing from deep-water interdiction to near-shore engagement.
The unmanned systems, precision artillery, attack aviation, and infantry formations operated in sync, demonstrating what planners described as “multi-domain integration at scale.”
In total, around 800 personnel from the participating nations—500 from US and Japan while 300 from Philippine troops—took part in the counter-landing live fire exercise.
The military drill emphasized interoperability, shared command structures, and rapid decision-making under simulated combat pressure.
Beyond the firepower, organizers highlighted the core message of the exercise: deterrence through unity.
“The reason why we do this training is because it's difficult. It takes a lot of work and coordination and synchronization… on the synchronization that was required to execute this, which is incredibly important and incredibly dangerous,” Bartholomees said.
He went on. “That synchronization, that combination, goes well beyond just marksmanship. It goes into how we put all these efforts together to orchestrate this military operation, because these military operations our militaries exercise frequently in a variety of different scenarios and in a variety of different locations.”
Expanded military alliance
With Japan’s expanded participation, Lt. Gen. Aristotle Gonzales, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)’s Northern Luzon Command, noted that interoperability among allied forces has significantly improved, reflecting closer coordination and enhanced operational alignment during joint exercises.
For the first time in a full-tier participation, the JGSDF joined Philippine and US troops in integrated counter-landing drills under the annual Exercise Balikatan.
Col. Sho Tomino, Japan’s Col. Second Regimental Commander, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, said the exercise reinforces a rapidly strengthening “shoulder-to-shoulder” security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Actually, it is a very great experience for us. This is the first time to join this exercise. So again, I'd like to express my great appreciation for you during this exercise. I believe to make our bond, "shoulder to shoulder" bond, strong. We made it,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Gonzales emphasized that the drills were not directed at any specific country but were designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among allied forces.
“We are simulating scenarios that test our ability to respond to any force approaching from the sea,” he said, stressing the defensive nature of the exercise.
Likewise, the inclusion of Japan was highlighted by military commanders as a key development in the exercise.
Bartholomees said the expanded participation reflects deeper integration among allied forces, particularly in coordinating modern capabilities such as unmanned aerial and maritime systems.
This year’s Exercise Balikatan will conclude with a maritime strike drill during which the decommissioned Philippine Navy ship BRP Quezon will serve as a target vessel and be sunk in waters off Paoay, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, 6 May.