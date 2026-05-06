Gibo: Militarization fears ‘totally misplaced’ amid Balikatan drills

“Well, militarization or national defense—there’s always a claim of militarization, but it’s under the control of civilian authorities,” Teodoro said in ambush interview with reporters covering Exercise Balikatan

He stressed that such activities should have been conducted long ago, underscoring their role in preparedness and security.

Teodoro further argued that transparency surrounding the drills invalidates accusations of hidden agendas.

“The claims of militarization are totally misplaced at this day and age. When we are open, transparent with the exercises, it's for national security. It’s for everybody to see and to comment on,” he said.

He added that public scrutiny is part of democratic discourse but cautioned against mischaracterizing the intent of the exercises.

“We have a democratic society. It’s fair game if people want to read it. But if the public characterizes where they're coming from as one or the other, let them not complain,” he said.

Teodoro was responding to criticisms from progressive groups who argued that the expanded scope of Balikatan exercise could heighten geopolitical tensions and endanger civilians.

The Koalisyong Makabayan, which earlier warned that the expanded scope of Balikatan could heighten geopolitical tensions and endanger civilians.

The group slammed the recent military’s missile launch from Tacloban Airport and a simulated live fire event in Laur, Nueva Ecija as evidence that “the entire Philippines becomes a playground for imperialist interests while the safety of Filipinos is compromised.”

It also raised concerns over the use of weapons similar to those deployed in overseas conflicts.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, however, maintained that the live-fire exercises are not directed at any specific country.

It said the drills are designed solely to enhance defense capabilities, interoperability with allies, and overall military readiness.