CDC, Korean investor sign P840-M expansion deal

The Clark Development Corp. (CDC) and Korean-led JnH Philippines Development Corp. have signed an amended lease agreement for an P840 million mixed-use expansion project, significantly shortening the development’s construction timeline.

The agreement, signed 28 April at the Clark Visitors Center, covers a 17,373-square-meter site along C.M. Recto Highway. The new terms compress the original five-year construction period to just 30 months.