Clark seals P840-M mixed-use expansion deal

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Korean investor JnH Philippines Development Corporation signed an amended lease agreement for an P840-million mixed-use expansion project inside the Clark Freeport.

Signed on 28 April, the agreement shortens the construction timeline from five years to 30 months for the 17,373-square-meter development along C.M. Recto Highway. The project includes 17 pool villas, a 15-storey mixed-use tower, and two 12-storey buildings.