Clark Freeport to open P12M pickleball, paddle sports facility

Devanadera said the development aligns with CDC’s vision of integrating sports, recreation, and lifestyle components into Clark’s growth strategy.

“We are creating a different brand for Clark, where sports, light manufacturing, restaurants, and community spaces come together,” she said.

“Clark is the right place for everybody, and that is why we are pleased that a pickleball facility is finally opening here,” she added.

Once completed, Clark Pickleball+ will feature eight public pickleball courts, a central tournament court for competitive play and organized events, and a convertible basketball court that can be transformed into four additional pickleball courts. The facility will also include a private pickleball court, dedicated spaces for table tennis and other paddle sports, a café and pro shop, locker rooms, and flexible multipurpose areas for coaching, training, community events, and corporate activities.

Designed to be inclusive and versatile, the venue will cater to beginners, recreational players, and competitive athletes, while also serving as a hub for tournaments, clinics, and group programs.

Ar. Gilbert Medina, one of the incorporators of Bandjag Sports & Leisure Inc., said Clark Pickleball+ is envisioned as more than a sports facility, positioning it as a platform for promoting healthy living, community engagement, and sports tourism.

“Our goal is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone, across all ages, while creating a space that brings families and communities together,” Medina said.

The Philippine Pickleball Federation and local sports reports note that pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, has gained steady popularity in the Philippines since its introduction in 2016. Attracting players of all age groups due to its accessibility and its unique blend of elements from tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

Once operational, Clark Pickleball+ is expected to serve residents, workers, and visitors in the Freeport, further strengthening Clark’s live-work-play environment and positioning the area as an emerging hub for sports and active lifestyles in Central Luzon.