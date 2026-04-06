TNT aims to keep rolling

Tip-off is set at 7:30 p.m. with the Tropang 5G seeking another win that will send them to the solo third place in the team standings.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma will aim to get back on winning track when it collides with struggling Magnolia in the first game at 5:15 p.m.

The defending champions are coming off a convincing 118-92 victory over San Miguel Beer, sending a strong message that they are ready to challenge anyone despite the absence of their resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is nursing an injury.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes said his team is slowly getting the hang of playing with one another, especially former National Basketball Association campaigner Bol Bol, who dropped a double-double game of 34 points and 18 rebounds against the Beermen.

“Like I said before, we’re getting more used to it. That first game was just our second game together, and we only had one tune-up game preseason,” Reyes said.

“Now this is our fourth game together, so hopefully we continue improving. It’s about adjusting to the PBA style of play, and also the players adjusting to each other.”

Reyes believes his team can only get better as the midseason conference continues.

“We’re still in that adjustment period, but it’s getting better with more practice and games. We’re not worried about the guys who aren’t here. We’re focused on the players we have.”

Meralco, who has a 3-1 record, is expected to not back down as they have seven-foot center Marvin Jones protecting the paint against the 7-foot-4 Bol.