Bol dominates, puts TNT back on track

The Tropang 5G dodged the bullet when Damian Chongqui missed a potential go-ahead four-pointer in the last 16 seconds before TNT secured its sixth win in nine games from the stripes.

Seven-foot-3 Bol Bol got his usual numbers with 37 points on 16-of-30 field goal shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and swatted away six Black Knights attempts for the Tropang 5G’s bounce back from a 92-97 loss to Converge last Wednesday.

Jordan Heading had 20 points, including six straight free throws in the last 23 seconds to wrap up the match, while Bandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Calvin Oftana had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for TNT, which knocked in 10 triples.