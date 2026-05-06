PNP tightens security in BARMM amid COC filing period

“We are committed to making the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections safe, fair, and credible. As the filing of certificates of candidacy ends, our personnel on the ground will be on alert against any form of threat to the peace and security situation in the region,” Nartatez said.

The Commission on Elections earlier set the filing period for COCs for parliamentary district representatives until 7 May.

The development forms part of preparations for the BARMM parliamentary elections scheduled on 14 September, which will mark a key milestone in the region’s democratic transition.

Nartatez directed police commanders in BARMM to sustain coordination with local government units as part of election security preparations.

“Our police officers will closely work with local chief executives, especially barangay officials, to ensure that the achievements of the Bangsamoro peace process will be protected. Ingatan at poprotektahan natin ang kapayapaan na ating nakamit,” Nartatez added.

The directive was anchored on the need to secure not only the electoral process but also the gains of the peace process in the region.

“Our personnel and assets will be maximized to ensure the protection of this democratic process. Sisiguraduhin naming ligtas at maayos ang halalan,” Nartatez said.

Despite the heightened alert, the PNP reported that no security threats were monitored in relation to the COC filing period.

Security operations are expected to continue as preparations intensify for the upcoming BARMM parliamentary elections.