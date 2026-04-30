Whole-of-gov’t push for BARMM elections

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. led the briefing, which focused on inter-agency coordination for securing both the BARMM elections and the 2026 Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

“The first BARMM parliamentary elections will be a historic moment not just for the region but for the whole nation,” said Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo.

He noted that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified the measure as urgent, describing the elections as an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of democracy in the Bangsamoro region.