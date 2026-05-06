ASEAN unity crucial amid crises, Marcos says

As ASEAN chair this year, the Philippines is advancing the theme “Navigating Our Future Together,” which Marcos said reflects the need for a unified and coordinated regional approach.

“For the Philippines, this is not just a statement, but a commitment… to steer a future that is peaceful, prosperous and people-centered,” he said.

Marcos said the Philippines will focus on three key priorities during the summit: energy security, food security, and the safety of ASEAN nationals.

He said discussions will include measures to stabilize energy supply and accelerate diversification efforts to reduce vulnerability to external shocks, including those linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“At this summit, I will lead discussions on how the region can bolster regional preparedness, ensure stable energy supply and accelerate energy diversification,” he said.

Marcos also emphasized the need to strengthen food security by ensuring the free flow of essential goods and supporting farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“I will push to strengthen food security… keeping the free flow of essential goods and building measures to support farmers and MSMEs,” he said.

He added that protecting ASEAN nationals abroad will remain a priority, citing their contribution to regional economies.

“Their safety is equally important,” Marcos said.

The President also highlighted the continued importance of ASEAN centrality and multilateral cooperation, as the region deals with geopolitical and economic challenges.

“The only way forward is for ASEAN to remain united, with ASEAN centrality as our guiding principle,” he said.

Marcos also welcomed Timor-Leste as a full-fledged member of ASEAN, calling it a reflection of the bloc’s commitment to regional cooperation.