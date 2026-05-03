ASEAN, EU tighten ties as energy, supply strains mount

The Philippines, hosting the meetings, has declared a national energy emergency, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action.

More than 200 participants are expected at the inaugural forum, jointly organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines. Discussions will focus on energy transition, green finance, resilient supply chains, circular economy models and climate-adaptive agriculture.

Officials expected to attend include Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of National Development Planning Leonardo A. A. Teguh Sambodo, and European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro. Representatives from the European Commission and the ASEAN Secretariat are also set to join.

The summit comes as energy costs, trade bottlenecks and climate risks converge into broader economic pressure across Southeast Asia, raising concerns over long-term competitiveness and food security.

“We’re facing multiple crises at once – energy, economic and supply chain challenges that no party can address alone. ASEAN and the EU should look to each other for a reliable, long-term partnership built on shared ambitions for sustainable economic growth,” said Chris Humphrey, executive director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council.

He said discussions with the European Commission aim to deepen cooperation, with the Cebu summit serving as a platform to advance these efforts.

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines President Paulo Duarte said the partnership must move from commitments to concrete outcomes.

“The ASEAN-EU partnership has grown significantly, but the priority now is to turn that momentum into practical collaboration,” Duarte said.

He added that EU-backed programs such as the Global Gateway could help accelerate sustainability investments if aligned with national priorities.

Private sector participation will be a key feature of the summit, with companies expected to present solutions on trade security, agriculture and industrial sustainability.

Philip Morris International Director for Illicit Trade Prevention Rodney van Dooren said supply chain protection is becoming more critical amid economic strain.

“Ensuring sustainability and protecting legitimate trade during periods of disruption requires systems that balance efficiency with safeguards, so illicit activity cannot exploit vulnerabilities in lawful supply chains,” he said.

In agriculture, participants are also expected to tackle rising input costs and fertilizer shortages that continue to strain food production across ASEAN.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cynderella Galimpin said strengthening animal health systems is part of the broader resilience agenda.

“When we invest in prevention, we protect animal health, farmer livelihoods, and trade confidence at the same time,” she said.