UAAP golf set for tee off

Also in attendance during the press launch on Monday at The Country Club in Canlubang, Laguna were representative of eight competing schools as well as Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, who relentlessly pushed for the inclusion of golf in the calendar of the country’s most prestigious athletic league.

“Today marks the formal contract signing of the partnership between the UAAP and PGTI for the organization of the UAAP golf tournament. This partnership is expected to yield substantial benefits for the UAAP and the student-athletes,” Cansancio, who represents University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP board of managing directors, said.

He added that the initiative was rooted in a broader national sports development framework.

“The initiative to offer golf in the UAAP was recommended by PSC chairman Pato Gregorio, consistent with the Philippine Sports Development Program. It directly supports the mandate to offer Olympic-aligned sports to develop world-class athletes. Our goal here is continuity: to build a clear pathway from grassroots participation, through collegiate competition, and onward to the world stage.”

Cansancio also noted that golf’s inclusion in the UAAP formalizes an existing collegiate tradition.