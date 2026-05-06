4 HPG officers face extortion complaints

A transport network vehicle service driver has filed a formal complaint with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against four members of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) for alleged extortion.
In a sworn affidavit, the driver identified the respondents as police executive master Sgt. Alfonso B. Sarol Jr., police senior master Sgt. Jefferson D. Tibayan, police Cpl. John Evan F. Fabrero and patrolman Reymark O. Gines.
All four were assigned to a mobile patrol unit of the HPG-National Capital Region.
The complainant alleged the incident began 29 April when he was flagged down along EDSA near the GMA-Kamuning station for a supposedly defective brake light.
He was eventually taken to an HPG outpost in Caloocan City, where officers told him his vehicle would be impounded because of expired documents.
According to the affidavit, Fabrero later suggested the vehicle could be released quickly in exchange for P50,000. The driver alleged the demand was later reduced to P35,000 after negotiations.
The driver claimed the officers refused any other form of settlement and insisted on the cash payment.
Napolcom commissioner Ralph Calinisan said the commission is investigating the allegations and underscored a firm stance against the abuse of authority.
“Any police officer who uses authority to extort money from the public has no place in the service,” Calinisan said.