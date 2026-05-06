4 HPG officers face extortion complaints

All four were assigned to a mobile patrol unit of the HPG-National Capital Region.

The complainant alleged the incident began 29 April when he was flagged down along EDSA near the GMA-Kamuning station for a supposedly defective brake light.

He was eventually taken to an HPG outpost in Caloocan City, where officers told him his vehicle would be impounded because of expired documents.

According to the affidavit, Fabrero later suggested the vehicle could be released quickly in exchange for P50,000. The driver alleged the demand was later reduced to P35,000 after negotiations.

The driver claimed the officers refused any other form of settlement and insisted on the cash payment.

Napolcom commissioner Ralph Calinisan said the commission is investigating the allegations and underscored a firm stance against the abuse of authority.

“Any police officer who uses authority to extort money from the public has no place in the service,” Calinisan said.