TNVS driver files extortion complaint vs HPG-NCR personnel

He alleged that he was flagged down by an HPG mobile patrol due to a supposed defective tail or brake light.

The complainant further stated that he was subsequently brought to an HPG police outpost along Mindanao Avenue Extension in Caloocan City, where he was informed that his vehicle would be impounded due to allegedly expired documents.

He was also instructed to submit additional requirements from his financing company to facilitate the release of his vehicle.

However, in the days that followed, while he was processing the required documents, Police Corporal Fabrero allegedly suggested that the release of the impounded vehicle could be expedited in exchange for P50,000.

The amount was later allegedly reduced to P35,000 after negotiations.

The complainant claimed that he attempted to negotiate for a lower amount and proposed alternative payment arrangements, but the respondents allegedly insisted on a cash payment of P35,000 and refused any other form of settlement.

In his affidavit, the complainant emphasized that the alleged demand constitutes a clear violation of the law and amounts to extortion on the part of the involved police personnel.

Ralph Calinisan underscored the commission’s firm stance against abuse of authority within the police ranks.

“We take these allegations very seriously. Any police officer who uses authority to extort money from the public has no place in the service. This is a clear abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust. NAPOLCOM will ensure that those found accountable are held fully liable, and that justice is served without exception,” Calinisan said.

The case is now before NAPOLCOM for appropriate action, in line with its mandate to investigate administrative complaints against members of the Philippine National Police and ensure accountability within the ranks.