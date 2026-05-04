Liza leads ASEAN Summit preps

The First Lady is taking a hands-on role in preparing for the 2026 ASEAN Summit in Cebu, focusing on venue inspections and directing a “bare bones” or frugal approach she has dubbed the “Ilocano effect.”

“Because real Filipino hospitality is in the little things done right,” she noted.

Mrs. Marcos is actively overseeing planning for the spouses’ program and inspecting venues to ensure a cost-efficient yet memorable event.

Malacañang earlier said the Marcos administration has intensified efforts to ensure the successful hosting of this year’s 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026 and the 49th ASEAN Summit in November.

The Philippines chairs ASEAN in 2026 with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” highlighting regional unity, resilience, and a commitment to a people-centered community, with focus on addressing challenges through collective action.

Three main priorities define the Philippines’ chairship: Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors and People Empowerment.

Last week, the Cebu provincial government said it was ready for the 48th ASEAN Leaders Summit, as local officials assured that security, traffic, and venue preparations were in place.

As Chair of this year’s ASEAN summits, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will join his fellow heads of state from 10 other member countries during the Leaders Summit on 7 and 8 May.

Delegations from the 11 ASEAN member states are expected to be concentrated in Lapu-Lapu City, where key summit activities will take place, including meetings at the newly constructed Mactan Expo in Mactan Newtown.

Authorities have also identified key routes from the airport to the Mactan resorts where most delegates will be billeted.

The Department of Public Works and Highways reported that preparations along national roads have been completed and urged the public to maintain cleanliness and dispose of waste properly during the event.