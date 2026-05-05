‘BARE-BONES’ ASEAN SUMMIT

ASEAN National Organizing Council Director-General Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered austerity measures in line with the country’s broader response to energy constraints and global uncertainty. Preparations were adjusted to reflect a more “business-like” summit, with a focus on essential discussions rather than ceremonial elements.

“The use of government resources remains prudent and practical,” De La Vega said, noting that the measures were aligned with existing energy conservation policies.

The Middle East conflict has pushed energy security to the forefront of ASEAN’s agenda, alongside concerns over food supply stability and the safe mobility of ASEAN nationals. Officials said leaders are expected to craft coordinated responses to cushion member states from potential disruptions, highlighting how external geopolitical developments are increasingly shaping regional priorities.

Disaster resilience has also been elevated as a key discussion point, with ASEAN expected to strengthen cooperation on early warning systems, humanitarian response, and community-level preparedness.

As host, the Philippines pledged transparency in summit coverage while acknowledging operational constraints. Gomez said some activities would be open to media, while others would be limited to pooled coverage or conducted behind closed doors.

“There will be events that will be pooled and some that are closed doors,” he said, adding that the government would provide as much information as possible to ensure public awareness.

The International Media Center, located at the Mactan World Museum, will serve as the central hub for local and international media, equipped with broadcast facilities, workstations, and briefing rooms to support real-time coverage.

De La Vega also outlined the Philippines’ strategic direction for its ASEAN chairmanship, anchored on three major pillars covering political-security cooperation, economic integration, and socio-cultural development. These frameworks are aligned with ASEAN’s long-term Vision 2045, which seeks to build a more resilient, innovative, and people-centered region.

Local officials highlighted Cebu’s role as host, marking the first time the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit is being held outside Metro Manila. Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro said the summit showcases the province’s growing capacity for global engagement, while Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindy Chan pointed to infrastructure such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, luxury hotels, and high-end resorts as key enablers of international events.

Organizers said contingency measures are in place to address potential disruptions, including adverse weather conditions, with coordination across national agencies to ensure readiness. Several preparatory meetings have already been conducted virtually, with more scheduled to maintain continuity in discussions leading up to the main summit.

Despite the scaled-down format, officials emphasized the importance of holding face-to-face talks amid rising global uncertainty.

“We are still mindful of the need to have a face-to-face summit,” Gomez said.