Phivolcs logs 31 aftershocks after magnitude 6 Eastern Samar quake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded 31 aftershocks on Tuesday following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck San Julian, Eastern Samar, on Monday, 4 May 2026.
The earthquake had a depth of about 56 kilometers, according to the agency. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 1.2 to 3.2.
The quake struck at 2:09 p.m. and was felt in the provinces of Iloilo, Sorsogon, and Camarines Sur.
Phivolcs said no tsunami warning was issued but advised the public to remain alert, as aftershocks may continue in the coming days.