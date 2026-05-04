Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Eastern Visayas

In Tacloban City, hundreds of shoppers and employees were seen rushing out of Robinsons Place Tacloban and neighboring commercial buildings as the ground shook.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or structural collapses in the regional capital.

Eastern Samar Governor Ralph Vincent Evardone ordered the immediate suspension of work in all government offices across the province.

The provincial information office stated the move was a precautionary measure to ensure employee safety and to allow engineers to conduct damage assessments.

Evardone urged residents to remain vigilant, warning that aftershocks are expected.

According to Phivolcs, Intensity V — described as “strong” — was felt in Can-avid, Eastern Samar; the Leyte towns of Dulag and Alangalang; and Gandara, Samar. Intensity IV was recorded in the Leyte towns of Abuyog, Palo and Carigara.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity III as far north as Sorsogon City and Bulusan in the Bicol Region, and as far south as Malitbog and Sogod in Southern Leyte.

Disaster response agencies are currently monitoring the region for reports of damage to infrastructure and utilities.