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Philippines invested two billion for AI research

2 BILLION INVESTMENTS FOR AI: In a media interview Tuesday afternoon, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. revealed that the Philippines invested more than two (2) billion for artificial intelligence. Sectors, according to the DOST Chief, that have benefited AI research of the DOST include disaster risk and reduction, health, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and space. Photo by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE
2 BILLION INVESTMENTS FOR AI: In a media interview Tuesday afternoon, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. revealed that the Philippines invested more than two (2) billion for artificial intelligence. Sectors, according to the DOST Chief, that have benefited AI research of the DOST include disaster risk and reduction, health, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and space. Photo by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said Tuesday that more than two billion was already invested by the Philippines for artificial intelligence (AI) research across various sectors.  

“The Philippine government, through DOST, has invested more than two billion pesos already in AI research in applying this to various sectors”, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a media interview. 

According to the DOST Chief, sectors that have benefited AI research of the agency include disaster risk and reduction, health, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and space.

Solidum added that in the next three years, the agency will launch the elevated programs of the Philippines for using artificial intelligence.

2 BILLION INVESTMENTS FOR AI: In a media interview Tuesday afternoon, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. revealed that the Philippines invested more than two (2) billion for artificial intelligence. Sectors, according to the DOST Chief, that have benefited AI research of the DOST include disaster risk and reduction, health, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and space. Photo by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE
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2 BILLION INVESTMENTS FOR AI: In a media interview Tuesday afternoon, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. revealed that the Philippines invested more than two (2) billion for artificial intelligence. Sectors, according to the DOST Chief, that have benefited AI research of the DOST include disaster risk and reduction, health, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and space. Photo by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE
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