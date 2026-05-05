DOST launches first AI Lab at Philippine Science High School

“It is hard to say that this is the standard AI laboratory [in the Philippines] because AI itself is evolving too fast for everyone. So, this is just a start,” he said.

The school director added that the PSHS Main Campus began exploring artificial intelligence in laboratories instead of waiting for the technology to stabilize.

“We at PSHS want to be at the forefront of this changing landscape,” De Lara pointed out.

For the next school year, the main campus AI laboratory is expected to become fully operational and will begin offering AI electives for science students starting August 2026 as the.

De Lara noted that the laboratory provides hardware platforms that allows students to develop their own AI models.

“With this AI laboratory, students are given hardware to be able to develop their own AI programs or models,” he said.

In addition, a subscription-based web platform will be provided, where Philippine Science High School students can store and manage their projects with no charging fees.

Meanwhile, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. emphasized the responsible use of AI and importance of AI among students.

"We need to make sure that we use AI responsibly - not for our decline but to further enhance our process thinking."

"It is important for our students to be given the science background in their courses on how to use AI to further understand this better", the Science secretary added in a media interview.