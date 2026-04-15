Gov’t pushes practical AI adoption training

Participants included key institutions such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology , Department of Science and Technology , and Department of Trade and Industry , reflecting a coordinated effort to strengthen digital capabilities across government.

Unlike earlier discussions centered on strategy, the workshop addressed operational challenges tied to AI adoption, including data governance, cybersecurity, infrastructure readiness, and workforce skills. Sessions were led by global technology firms, covering topics such as cloud systems, AI-driven processes, and risk management.

“Across ASEAN, governments increasingly recognize the transformative potential of AI. However, there remains a need to move from strategy to execution—from frameworks and roadmaps to practical, real-world implementation,” said Atty. Herminio “Third” Bagro III, Philippines chief representative of the US-ASEAN Business Council.

The program also emphasized the importance of direct industry engagement to support government efforts. “Government IT professionals need hands-on exposure to how leading companies are implementing AI,” said Patrick Chua, executive director of ASEAN-BAC Philippines.

Now in its fourth run since 2022, the DIGIT Series has become a platform for public-private collaboration aimed at strengthening technical capacity in the country. Organizers said expanding such initiatives could help improve governance and service delivery as governments navigate rapid technological change and external economic pressures.

The workshop was held ahead of a regional AI roundtable, where private sector groups are expected to present proposals on scaling AI adoption, governance standards, and workforce development in support of the Philippines’ role as ASEAN chair this year.