PBBM confirms rift with Imee

However, Castro told reporters that it should be Senator Imee who should answer the questions on what went wrong, as the President is not harboring any ill feelings toward his eldest sister.

“Before he answered, the President thought about it very well. In my opinion, he is disappointed with the things that his sister has been spreading about,” said Castro in Filipino.

“At this point, of course, mahal ko siya, kapatid ko, pero I haven’t seen him perhaps over a year now, and I don’t really go to the reunions. It’s not comfortable, and I prefer my kids to go if they want to go. It’s fine,” Senator Marcos earlier said.

To recall, it was Senator Imee who revealed in an Iglesia ni Cristo gathering in Luneta last year that President Marcos had been taking illegal drugs since he was serving as a local government unit executive in Ilocos Norte.

On the other hand, the presidential sister also said that his brother had been going in and out of the hospital since November last year, urging the President to release an official medical bulletin.