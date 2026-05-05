Over 1,000 cops charged in Q1 crackdown

More than 1,000 policemen had been administratively charged in the first quarter of 2026, the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS) reported Tuesday.
PNP-IAS records show that 1,048 personnel were charged in 490 administrative cases from January to March 2026 — an increase from the same period last year and underscoring a more aggressive stance against police misconduct.
Compared to the first quarter of 2025, when only 770 personnel were charged in 332 cases, the latest figures represent an escalation in internal accountability efforts.
IAS chief inspector general Brigido J. Dulay emphasized that the rise in cases reflects an internal disciplinary mechanism that is actively working — not failing.
“The increase in cases is not a setback — it is proof that we are tightening our grip on accountability. We would rather expose every violation than allow misconduct to go unnoticed,” Dulay said.
“Let this be clear: there is no place in the service for those who betray the public trust. We will pursue every case and hold every erring personnel accountable — no exceptions,” he added.
Of those charged, 806 are police non-commissioned officers, while 242 are police commissioned officers, highlighting that enforcement efforts cut across all levels of the organization.