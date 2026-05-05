Over 1,000 cops charged in Q1 crackdown

More than 1,000 policemen had been administratively charged in the first quarter of 2026, the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS) reported Tuesday.

PNP-IAS records show that 1,048 personnel were charged in 490 administrative cases from January to March 2026 — an increase from the same period last year and underscoring a more aggressive stance against police misconduct.

Compared to the first quarter of 2025, when only 770 personnel were charged in 332 cases, the latest figures represent an escalation in internal accountability efforts.