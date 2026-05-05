Over 1,000 cops face raps in Q1 as PNP steps up internal cleansing

IAS chief Inspector General Brigido J. Dulay emphasized that the rise in cases reflects an internal disciplinary mechanism that is actively working—not failing.

“The increase in cases is not a setback—it is proof that we are tightening our grip on accountability. We would rather expose every violation than allow misconduct to go unnoticed,” Dulay said.

“Let this be clear: There is no place in the service for those who betray the public trust. We will pursue every case and hold every erring personnel accountable—no exceptions,” he added.

Of those charged, 806 are Police Non-Commissioned Officers, while 242 are Police Commissioned Officers, highlighting that enforcement efforts cut across all levels of the organization.

To date, the IAS has recommended 323 personnel for various administrative sanctions, including 41 dismissals from the service, 64 suspensions, 20 demotions, and 11 reprimands, while 187 personnel were exonerated—reflecting the IAS’ commitment to both accountability and fairness.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., on the other hand, reaffirmed the organization’s firm stance on discipline and internal cleansing.

“Sa PNP, malinaw ang direksyon natin—lahat ay pananagutin sa kanilang mga paglabag sa tamang proseso. We enforce discipline firmly, fairly, and consistently across all ranks,” Nartatez said.

The IAS said its sustained operations aim not only to enforce discipline within the organization but also to strengthen public trust by demonstrating that accountability in the police service is real, visible, and uncompromising.

Dulay added that these intensified efforts align with the directive of Chief PNP Nartatez to ensure that accountability is applied consistently, transparently, and without exception.