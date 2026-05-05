Oops, too high

Normal investigations expand when the stakes rise. Curiosity grows. Here, curiosity shrank at the exact point it should have grown. We’re not even debating the answer and disqualified the question. Since when is a question illegal?

People don’t expect instant guilt. One thing: we expect the highest office is not the one place we’re not allowed to look.

The House says: OK, then, bring a strong case. But the strongest parts of a case: bank records, procurement trails are after subpoenas. The proof is behind the door, guarded by the people saying, “Bring proof.”

The President’s impeachment gets the “prove it before we start.” Sara gets the “let’s start so we can prove it.”

They’ll tell you nothing was proven. Of course, not: nothing was tested. Genius. You never start the investigation, you never find the problem.

Either the President knew of the kickback scheme or he did not. If he knew, that’s material. If he did not, that is also material in a government he heads. Both paths lead to inquiry. Neither justifies closing it.

They are not afraid of weak complaints. They are afraid of complaints that might become strong. Sara’s impeachment proves the House believes probable cause can be built through hearings.

That makes the Marcos line absurd. If probable cause can mature through inquiry for Sara, why must it be born fully adult for Bongbong?

By letting a “weak” complaint reach the floor, then killing it fast as “insufficient in substance,” the House vaccinated Bongbong. Very smart. Congressional Pfizer.

Now Zaldy Co could walk in Naia tomorrow, confessing inside the suitcases with AMLC in tow, and the House can say: “Sorry. One-year bar. See you in 2027.”

They didn’t dismiss it because it was weak. They dismissed it while it was weak so, if it becomes undeniable later, it’s illegal to discuss.