Guilty ‘til proven innocent

Probable cause is just the beginning of a case. But you listen to the House of Representatives and you hear a great damn hurry to be right.

The speeches arrive preened for awards. Cong. Jinky Luistro, right as the credit started rolling:

“Is Sara Duterte a public servant or a private billionaire?”

Jinky, are you asking Sara or you just want her to confirm it? When did doubt stop being part of the job?

Because this is supposed to be the House of Representatives stage. You find it. The Senate proves it.

AMLC didn’t say “illegal.” Didn’t say “stolen.” It didn’t say “public funds diverted.” AMLC merely flagged it as suspicious and raised an eyebrow.

The House wants you to take that eyebrow and call it a conviction.

“Every red flag needs an answer.” Sure. But in this system, answer or no answer, same result. Red flag wins every time.