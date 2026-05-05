One of two assassins of QC businessman already identified - PNP

The suspects abandoned their motorcycle, used as their getaway vehicle, along Scout Rallos, changed their clothes, and casually walked away to facilitate their escape.

They were later seen walking along Ybardolaza Street, turning onto Scout Borromeo Street, and hailing a tricycle to Quezon Avenue, where they boarded a passenger jeepney.

Marbil said an intensified manhunt for the suspects is ongoing, with investigators looking into a possible motive linked to the victim’s business interests.

“Ang ating mga investigators, relative to the shooting incident involving Perry Mariano and his driver, are still hot on the trail—particularly of the mastermind. As to the gunmen, dalawa ang nakita natin. Mayroon na tayong link doon, and hopefully we can get to the bottom of this incident, unmask the mastermind, and determine the motive,” Marbil said.

“Ang motive, tinitingnan natin—iba’t ibang teorya, kabilang ang business rivalry, pati na rin ang kanyang mga nakaraang negosyo. Sana makuha natin ang mga gunman,” he added.

In a separate press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said one of the two suspects was identified based on four latent fingerprints recovered from the motorcycle.

“Ang pinakabagong update sa kasong ito—nakausap natin ang director ng QCPD—may resulta na ang latent prints. Hindi pa matukoy kung ito ay sa driver o sa gunman, pero nag-match na ang latent prints mula sa motorsiklo. Maaari naming ibahagi na identified na ang isa sa dalawang suspect, at may background na rin sa mga previous cases,” Tuaño told reporters.

“Based on our profiling, they have previous cases and existing warrants of arrest,” he added.

He declined to provide further details, citing ongoing manhunt operations.

Mariano, 75, and his 51-year-old companion, Norberto Orimaco, were traveling along Timog Avenue aboard a Suzuki S-Presso on the afternoon of 28 April when they were attacked by two motorcycle-riding assailants.