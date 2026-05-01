PNP eyes business dispute in fatal EDSA shooting

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño disclosed that while the motive appears linked to the victim’s professional dealings, investigators are still narrowing down which of his various enterprises may be involved.

“The motive we see remains business-related,” Tuaño said. “But since the individual was a businessman involved in various industries, we are identifying which specific business was connected to his murder.”

Police confirmed that the 75-year-old victim owned several bars and small-town lottery operations. His 51-year-old driver was also killed in the attack.

Investigators said they have received several tips from the public after video footage of the incident surfaced.

On Wednesday, police released enhanced images of the two suspects to aid in their identification.

Follow-up operations are currently underway to locate and arrest the gunmen, officials said.