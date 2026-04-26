Google commits $40B to AI rival

The deal follows a separate commitment from Amazon, which recently said it would invest up to $25 billion in the same company, highlighting the escalating race among major firms to secure access to cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Tech powerhouse

Anthropic has gained prominence through its Claude family of models, particularly in software development applications. Its Claude Code tool has seen strong uptake among developers, contributing to rapid revenue growth.

The company’s annualized revenue has surpassed $30 billion this year, up from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025, reflecting surging demand for AI-driven solutions.

To support this expansion, Anthropic has been securing large-scale infrastructure agreements. It recently partnered with Broadcom and CoreWeave, and is also tapping additional capacity through Amazon’s chip ecosystem.

The push for computing power has become central to competition in artificial intelligence, as companies require vast resources to train and deploy increasingly complex models. Anthropic has also outlined plans to invest heavily in data centers in the United States to support long-term growth.

The scale of Google’s investment underscores how alliances and rivalries are increasingly intertwined in the AI sector, with firms seeking both collaboration and competitive advantage as the technology reshapes industries.