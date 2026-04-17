OFWs in Taiwan caught between labor rights and contract restrictions

She added that some workers were required to provide “a month’s salary as collateral” if they wished to return to the Philippines.

The protest involved fewer than 20 workers, though around 600 Filipinos are employed by the firm. Mariano also cited retaliation against union officers after they raised complaints, with several removed from their positions.

According to Mariano, Taiwanese labor authorities have already fined the company for violations, though cases remain pending.

She also pointed to findings by the International Labour Organization, noting that restrictions on movement and financial pressure may be indicators of forced labor.

However, the dispute underscores a key constraint faced by overseas Filipino workers: while concerns over working conditions persist, their employment contracts – approved by both Philippine and host country authorities – prohibit participation in unions, protests, and other political activities.

During the program, hosts noted that violating these provisions could expose workers to termination or repatriation.

The situation reflects a broader challenge for the Philippines as one of the world’s largest labor-exporting countries – how to reconcile the protection of workers’ rights with the contractual systems that govern overseas employment.