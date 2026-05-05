Maya and Lydian advance digital asset payments for everyday commerce in the Phl

Maya and Lydian are collaborating to enable the use of digital assets in everyday commerce in the Philippines.
Through Lydian’s digital asset acceptance infrastructure, businesses using Maya Business will be able to accept digital asset payments while receiving prompt settlement in Philippine pesos, removing exposure to price volatility.
For consumers, digital asset payments will be integrated into familiar flows such as QR codes, payment links and online checkout, including a “Pay with Crypto” option.
Addressing key friction points
The initiative is designed to address key friction points that have limited merchant adoption, including volatility, custody requirements and regulatory complexity, by enabling stablecoin-based payments within a structured framework.
Maya will provide the regulated infrastructure layer for the collaboration, leveraging its merchant network and technology platform used by businesses nationwide, while supporting wallet screening, Travel Rule compliance, and Banco Sentral ng Pilipinas — aligned reporting requirements.
Bridging digital assets with mainstream payment systems
With crypto ownership in the Philippines among the highest in Asia and stablecoin usage continuing to grow across the region, the collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to bridge digital assets with mainstream payment systems.