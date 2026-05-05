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Maya and Lydian advance digital asset payments for everyday commerce in the Phl

DRIVING efforts to enable digital asset payments in the Philippines are (from left) Chris Manguera, head of New Business and Customer Lifetime Value at Maya; Mitch Padua, chief product officer at Maya; Shailesh Baidwan, Group president at Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank; Carl Grimstad, CEO at Lydian; Nikolas Huth, head of Growth at Lydian; and Alvin Wong, head of Business Development for Emerging Business at Maya.
DRIVING efforts to enable digital asset payments in the Philippines are (from left) Chris Manguera, head of New Business and Customer Lifetime Value at Maya; Mitch Padua, chief product officer at Maya; Shailesh Baidwan, Group president at Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank; Carl Grimstad, CEO at Lydian; Nikolas Huth, head of Growth at Lydian; and Alvin Wong, head of Business Development for Emerging Business at Maya. Photograph courtesy of Maya
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Maya and Lydian are collaborating to enable the use of digital assets in everyday commerce in the Philippines. 

Through Lydian’s digital asset acceptance infrastructure, businesses using Maya Business will be able to accept digital asset payments while receiving prompt settlement in Philippine pesos, removing exposure to price volatility.

For consumers, digital asset payments will be integrated into familiar flows such as QR codes, payment links and online checkout, including a “Pay with Crypto” option.

DRIVING efforts to enable digital asset payments in the Philippines are (from left) Chris Manguera, head of New Business and Customer Lifetime Value at Maya; Mitch Padua, chief product officer at Maya; Shailesh Baidwan, Group president at Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank; Carl Grimstad, CEO at Lydian; Nikolas Huth, head of Growth at Lydian; and Alvin Wong, head of Business Development for Emerging Business at Maya.
Maya, Lydian partner to enable crypto payments in Philippine commerce

Addressing key friction points

The initiative is designed to address key friction points that have limited merchant adoption, including volatility, custody requirements and regulatory complexity, by enabling stablecoin-based payments within a structured framework.

Maya will provide the regulated infrastructure layer for the collaboration, leveraging its merchant network and technology platform used by businesses nationwide, while supporting wallet screening, Travel Rule compliance, and Banco Sentral ng Pilipinas — aligned reporting requirements.

DRIVING efforts to enable digital asset payments in the Philippines are (from left) Chris Manguera, head of New Business and Customer Lifetime Value at Maya; Mitch Padua, chief product officer at Maya; Shailesh Baidwan, Group president at Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank; Carl Grimstad, CEO at Lydian; Nikolas Huth, head of Growth at Lydian; and Alvin Wong, head of Business Development for Emerging Business at Maya.
Maya cited in Forbes, Asian Banker global bank rankings

Bridging digital assets with mainstream payment systems

With crypto ownership in the Philippines among the highest in Asia and stablecoin usage continuing to grow across the region, the collaboration reflects ongoing efforts to bridge digital assets with mainstream payment systems.       

Maya crypto payments Philippines stablecoin commerce
Lydian digital asset payment infrastructure Philippines
Pay with crypto QR code Philippines merchants
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