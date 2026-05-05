Maya, Lydian partner to enable crypto payments in Philippine commerce

Maya has partnered with digital asset infrastructure provider Lydian to expand the use of digital asset payments in everyday transactions in the Philippines.
Under the collaboration, businesses using Maya Business will be able to accept payments in digital assets while receiving settlements in Philippine pesos, reducing exposure to price volatility.
The integration will allow consumers to pay using digital assets through familiar payment channels such as QR codes, payment links and online checkout systems, including a “Pay with Crypto” option.
The initiative aims to address key barriers to adoption, including volatility, custody requirements and regulatory complexity, by enabling stablecoin-based transactions within a structured framework.
Maya will provide the regulated infrastructure for the partnership, leveraging its nationwide merchant network and existing technology platform, while supporting compliance measures such as wallet screening and reporting aligned with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas requirements.
The move comes as digital asset ownership in the Philippines remains among the highest in Asia, with stablecoin usage continuing to grow across the region.
Lydian, backed by Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald, offers payment infrastructure that enables merchants to accept digital assets with same-day settlement in local currencies, aiming to make crypto usable for real-world transactions.