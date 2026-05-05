LTO, SSS top ‘most-complained’ about government agencies

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) received more complaints than any other government department in March, according to data released Tuesday by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).
ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez disclosed that the agency received 152 complaints against the LTO during the month, the majority of which originated in Metro Manila. Of those cases, 132 have been closed while 20 remain active.
The LTO was followed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue with 89 complaints and the Food and Drug Administration with 62. The Land Registration Authority and the Philippine Statistics Authority also placed in the top five, with 55 and 49 complaints, respectively.
Among government-owned and controlled corporations, the Social Security System (SSS) topped the list with 156 complaints. Other frequently cited entities included the Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth the Philippine Postal Corporation and Landbank of the Philippines.
Perez stressed that ARTA views these agencies as partners rather than adversaries.
“Our objective is not to file cases against them, but to improve services for the people,” Perez said.
From September 2025 to April 2026, ARTA logged a total of 2,021 complaints nationwide, maintaining a 77 percent closure rate. Perez attributed the high resolution rate to the agency’s digital transition and prompt prioritization of cases.
To further streamline public assistance, the agency recently launched “Tala,” an AI-powered virtual assistant capable of communicating in English, Tagalog and 17 local dialects.